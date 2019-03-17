Dale A. Tilbury

April 13, 1951 - March 3, 2019



MIDWEST CITY

Dale was born April 13, 1951, in Coalgate, OK to Wesley and Doris Tilbury. He grew up in the the Rocky Mountains, Bogata and Cartagena, Colombia, then Macomb OK. Dale graduated from Tecumseh High School Class of 1969, where he excelled at football. He married his high school sweetheart, Cathy DeWeber, on July 5, 1971. Dale and Cathy were married 47 years. They moved to Midwest City in 1975, where they settled and raised their three children.

Dale attended classes at East Central University in Ada. He graduated with an Associate of Science degree in engineering from Seminole State College, and continued classes at Central State University in Edmond, and The University of Oklahoma in Norman. Dale served in the Army Reserve and spent his career at General Motors, retiring in 2004.

Dale fished in the Caribbean and hunted on the family farm. During retirement, he enjoying OU football, garage sales, collecting antiques and picking on weekends. The pool was open at the Tilbury home most summers. A gathering place for friends and family, he hosted parties, relaxation and a ton of laughter. He is described as the rock of his family and they cherish their memories of him. He set the tempo for his family and you could always expect good advice, support and dedication, guidance and the occasional 'talk' if you strayed from your path. His warmth, humor, courage, friendship and good company will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Dale was preceded in death by both parents and his brother, Roy Tilbury. He is survived by his wife, Cathy; son, Jeremy Tilbury, of Midwest City; son, Joshua Tilbury and daughter-in-law LaQueta, of Moore; daughter, Sarah Tilbury & husband Eddie, of Mustang; seven grandchildren, Blake Tilbury, Morgan Bly, Ryan Tilbury, Megean Tilbury, Tyler Westmoreland, Lucas Westmoreland, Jacob Westmoreland; great-grand-children, Kennedy Bly and Kayleigh Bly; and sister, Sharon Tilbury.

Dale is also survived by his mother-in-law, Juanita DeWeber, of Tecumseh; sister-in-law, Glenda Jolly and her husband Danny, of Pauls Valley; brother-in-law, Eric DeWeber, whom he treated as a son; Eric's wife, Shari; six nieces, one nephew, two great-nieces, three great-nephews; step-grandson, Brandon; step-great-grandson, Ayden; and step-great-granddaughter, Nadia.

There are no services pending. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary