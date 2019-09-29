|
Dale Wayne Folks EDMOND
October 10, 1925 - August 30, 2019
Dale Wayne Folks was a bargain for the world! Born on October 10, 1925, near Hydro, Oklahoma, the cost of his delivery was $25.00. His father's canceled check to country doctor, J.J. Heinke, with the memo: for ONE BOY, is framed and hanging in his home. Dale passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019 with family by his side. He was a devoted husband of over 70 years to Betty, whom he often fondly introduced with a wry grin and twinkle in his ice-blue eyes as his "first wife". Theirs was a true love affair. He was a loving and model father to his children, Jayne and David, and a loved, admired and respected grandfather to his grand-children, Tyler, Tanner, Garrett and Reagan. We will remember "Bop" most for modeling an unmatched work ethic, his generosity, and for his desire to provide better lives for his family, a goal not only reached but surpassed. He always went the extra mile in doing everything the right way and expected that effort from others. He was a patriot, a follower of Jesus, and an elder member of the Greatest Generation.
Dale graduated in 1944 from Weatherford High School, Weatherford, Oklahoma. He attended Southwestern State College in Weatherford and the University of Oklahoma in Norman. As a young man, he worked on the family farm near Weatherford. He knew farming and after marrying Betty Bunch in Rocky, Oklahoma on October 9, 1948, he grew wheat and cotton in Washita County, Oklahoma, buying more and more farm land as he was able. He took a position at the State Bank of Rocky, where his father-in-law, Fred Bunch, was bank president. After banking hours, Dale plowed with a borrowed tractor, often well past dark. He worked tirelessly doing all he could to provide for his family. "I see nothing wrong with ambition," Dale said. For a time, he milked cows and delivered milk. Banking was an experience which motivated him to further his self-education in business and tax implications. Ultimately, Dale served on multiple bank boards, culminating with an appointment to the Advisory Board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, a role he served for six years. This was an achievement in which he felt honored and proud. Entrenched in the heart of the Anadarko Basin while living in Rocky, good fortune and twists of fate eventually led Dale into a long and successful career as an oil and gas landman, a path which changed his life. While it is true that he was in the right place at the right time, ambition drove him. The Folks family relocated from Rocky to Hobart, Oklahoma in 1964. In 1980 Dale built an office building on Main Street for his growing oil and gas business, Dale Folks, Incorporated. He and Betty called Hobart home for 32 years before moving to Edmond, Oklahoma to be nearer family. While in Hobart, Dale was recognized as a civic leader, serving the community in many capacities including several years on the Hobart School Board and a term as president.
Dale was a Veteran of World War II, enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1944 and serving for a year and a half in the 8th Division as a Seaman First Class aboard the U.S.S. Cascade in the Pacific. He was honorably discharged.
His family will remember him as a constant encourager and seeker of knowledge. Throughout his life, he sought to enrich us all through travel opportunities and vacation destinations he provided. Dale and Betty traveled extensively to numerous international destinations and dutifully journaled stories of every adventure. The couple once spent three weeks touring the English countryside in a rental car, scaring the hell out of not only themselves but a good number of proper Englishmen who drove on the wrong side of the road. Untold numbers of happy memories are attached to vacation homes he and Betty built near Almont, Colorado and at his ranch near Childress, Texas. Thanks to Dale and Betty, the family has enjoyed skiing, fishing, hiking and endless conversations about worldly matters or just telling jokes around the Colorado riverside fire pit on Spring Creek. They've soaked in the unique beauty of the rolling dunes bordering the Red River at Dogcreek Ranch in Texas while hunting deer and quail or while simply languishing in the beauty of west Texas sunsets. These legacies will forever kindle special memories of Dale and undoubtedly foster more memories still being made. Dale taught us how to work, how to save and invest, how to play and where to find the biggest trout. One of his favorite pastimes was hunting. He was a crack shot and he could recite the names of all 17 bird dogs he owned over his lifetime. Friends and family will remember him as an imaginative and gifted story-teller who could paint elaborate and colorful scenes through his tales. He could take a boring story, embellish it, and make one think it would make a great feature film. We will strive to honor his sage advice, some of which included "Volunteer for more work", "Always keep your word", "Associate with successful people" and our favorite: "Always have something planned that you are looking forward to doing. It will keep you interested and keep your motor running."
In 2009, Dale and Betty initiated discussion with their church, Church of The Servant in Oklahoma City, regarding construction of a columbarium within the church. That columbarium now exists due largely to initial planning and financial support from the Folks. Dale would want it known that he can be visited at Urn 1 in the columbarium.
Dale's biography, The Life and Times of Dale Wayne Folks, A Memoir of 90 Years, was published in 2016 and authored by Kathy Clark and his daughter, Jayne Folks Underwood.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Homer Caesar (H.C.) and May Payne Folks; and siblings Rachel Folks Amen, and Homer Folks. He is survived by his "first wife", Betty, of Edmond; daughter, Jayne Underwood (Gary) of Edmond; son David Folks (Diane), of Edmond; grandchildren, Tyler Underwood of Edmond, Tanner Underwood (Ashley) of Noble, OK, Garrett Folks of Sarasota, FL, and Reagan Folks of Oklahoma City. He is also survived by siblings, Dorothy Ewing of Ames, Iowa. Leroy Folks of Stillwater, Oklahoma. Eldon Folks of Oklahoma City. and Marilyn Tautfest of Edmond, OK.
The family wishes to thank Dr. S.A. Dean Drooby, for his remarkable care and compassion of 20 years; Physicians Choice Hospice, Laura Lynn's Home Care and special caregiver, Kelley Patton, all for loving Dad and helping him slide easily into Heaven.
A memorial service honoring Dale's life will be at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City. A reception will follow at Gaillardia Golf and Country Club.
The family would be honored by donations to Peppers Ranch, Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation or a in Dale's memory.