Daniel Leslie Aranda

Nov. 11, 1955 - Feb. 15, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Daniel Leslie Aranda slipped away from this world on Feb. 15, 2019, and is now at peace. With a heart of gold and the world's best sense of humor, his time with us was filled with love and laughter. Born Nov. 11, 1955, he was an amazing son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to all of us. His service in the U.S. Navy was something he was proud of and will never be forgotten. He leaves behind a legacy of love and his name will live on forever in our hearts. Fair winds and following seas.

He is survived by his three sons, Dameon Aranda and his wife Eva, Gabe Aranda and his wife Elizabeth, and Jordan Bishop; his loving mother, Ferne; his brother, Ray; his sister, Aline Smithson and her husband Jon; his nephews, Chad Roper, his wife Shelle and their children, Piper and Dara; and Josh Roper and his wife Hillary; and his grandchildren, Christian, Julian, Zian, Elijah, Evan, D'von, and Ciano.

A Viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Mercer-Adams Funeral Service. The family will greet guests between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Mercer-Adams Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com