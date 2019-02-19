Home

Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
DANIEL ARANDA


DANIEL ARANDA
1955 - 2019

Daniel Leslie Aranda
Nov. 11, 1955 - Feb. 15, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Daniel Leslie Aranda slipped away from this world on Feb. 15, 2019, and is now at peace. With a heart of gold and the world's best sense of humor, his time with us was filled with love and laughter. Born Nov. 11, 1955, he was an amazing son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to all of us. His service in the U.S. Navy was something he was proud of and will never be forgotten. He leaves behind a legacy of love and his name will live on forever in our hearts. Fair winds and following seas.
He is survived by his three sons, Dameon Aranda and his wife Eva, Gabe Aranda and his wife Elizabeth, and Jordan Bishop; his loving mother, Ferne; his brother, Ray; his sister, Aline Smithson and her husband Jon; his nephews, Chad Roper, his wife Shelle and their children, Piper and Dara; and Josh Roper and his wife Hillary; and his grandchildren, Christian, Julian, Zian, Elijah, Evan, D'von, and Ciano.
A Viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Mercer-Adams Funeral Service. The family will greet guests between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Mercer-Adams Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 19, 2019
