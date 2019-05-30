

























Daniel Howard Bailey

December 11, 1942 - May 24, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Daniel Howard Bailey was born on December 11, 1942 and died May 24, 2019 at the age of 76 in Oklahoma City. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Thomas and Thelma Lena (Bray) Bailey, brothers Billy Mulkey and David Bailey and sister Betty Sugg. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Rita Courtney-Bailey, and his daughters, sons-in-law and nine grandchildren: Deini and Richard English, Grayson, Miles and Ashlyn; Holly and Greg Bilbrey, Hayden and Landen; Deirdre and David Fudge, Joshua, Aubrey, Stokley and Bridgette; Cara McGrath and Kyle Seeley.

Dan served his Country as a medic in the Air Force, a member of the expeditionary force before The Vietnam War was declared. He served in the military for 8 years and dearly loved his country. While earning a Master's degree in Economics at University of Central Oklahoma Dan published two papers, one was a Housing Index on file in the UCO Library.

Dan was always ready for a challenge. His career endeavors included Chief Controlling Officer, Certified Property Manager, and Real Estate Developer. He held jobs in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Texas and Tennessee, balancing his career and family. His daughters were very important to him and even though his jobs took him far away, he saw them as much as possible.

During his retirement, he and Rita raised their niece, Cara. He was her volleyball team coach and participated in several school activities. He enjoyed building his own computers and started a business setting up computer networks. He was an artist at heart, carving wood spirits in staffs, finishing knife blades with wooden handles and leather sheaths for family and friends. He enjoyed fishing and spent most of his quiet time outdoors. His greatest pleasure was being with his grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Smith & Kernke, 1401 NW 23rd St., Oklahoma City, on Friday, May 31st, from 10:00 am-7:30 pm, with family attending 5:30pm to 7:30pm. A Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2121 N. Portland, Oklahoma City, Saturday, June 1st, at 11:00am. Memorial contribu-tions may be given to: Sharing Tree, 825 NW 24th St., Moore, OK 73160, 405-634-2006. Published in The Oklahoman on May 30, 2019