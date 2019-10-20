|
|
Daniel Newton Lilly OKLAHOMA CITY
March 12, 1927 - Oct. 15, 2019
Daniel Newton Lilly departed this life on Oct. 15, 2019, of natural causes. Born on March 12, 1927, in Greeley, CO to Edna Harrington and Harry Barnard Lilly, he was the only son of four children. His boyhood years were spent in Colorado; Springfield, MO; and Lincoln, NE. Just after graduation from Cathedral High School in Lincoln, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served as a corpsman during World War II. After the war, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry at the University of Nebraska while making lifelong friends and memories as a Phi Delta Theta. He married Mildred "Mitzie" Moyle and their marriage was blessed with four children. Dan pursued a lifetime career in the petrochemical industry with one company, North American Philips, which led him to Oklahoma City, a city he loved more than his hometown of Lincoln. An avid golfer, he enjoyed a round of golf everywhere he traveled, especially with his sons. He will be remembered most for his love for his family, his devotion to the Roman Catholic faith, his lifelong career in an industry he loved, and his conversion from a Cornhusker to a most loyal Sooner. Dan exemplified the tenants of this great generation – tenacity, humility and unspoken benevolence. He is survived by his wife, Joan; sister, Teresa" Ting" Rice, Seattle, WA; stepdaughter, Jennifer Wernersbach, Albuquerque, NM; daughter, Christy Mordy and husband Mike, Ardmore, OK, and their children, Nataly, Denver, CO, and Chase and wife Jill and great-granddaughter, Liv, Santa Monica, CA; son, Steve Lilly and his wife Millonn, Oklahoma City, OK, and children, Madeline, Dallas, TX, and MacKenzie, Norman, OK; son, John Lilly, Oklahoma City, OK; and son, Craig Lilly and his wife Christian, children, Wells and Harrington Lilly, Hillsborough, CA. He was predeceased by his parents, H.B. and Edna Lilly; and sisters, Mary Jean Siebs and Harriet Alloway. The family is most grateful for the loving care from the devoted St. Ann's family. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to St. Ann's Skilled Nursing Home, Grace Fund for Caregivers – c/o Dan Lilly, 9400 St. Ann Dr., Oklahoma City, OK 73162. A private family Mass and interment was held on Oct. 18, 2019, at Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church, Oklahoma City, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 20, 2019