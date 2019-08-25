|
Daniel S.L. Crossley OKLAHOMA CITY
"Taco Dan"
October 19, 1949 - February 24, 2019
Daniel Samuel Lee Crossley "Taco Dan" passed away at the age of 69 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Taco Dan was his typical ornery self to the very end. He was loved by many and known especially for his obnoxious laugh, contagious smile, and endless PRANKS. You knew he loved you if you were ever a victim of one of his shenanigans. He was the proud owner of Dan's Famous Indian Tacos which was established in 1978. Danny was a well-known food vendor at the Oklahoma State Fair as well as other local events for over 40 years. His legacy will continue for generations. His love for excitement and adrenaline made him the best wing man ever. You might associate 'rules do not apply' to his life. Danny grew up in Del City, OK, and worked as an iron worker for many years before moving to Hunt, Arkansas. He lived in a secluded patch of heaven with his love of 37 years Pamela Pierce. Taco Dan excelled in boating, skiing, poker, shooting any & all firearms, living within his means and loving the outdoors. He took extreme pride in his 'toys', tractor and his partner in crime, his dog Peaches. He was the youngest born to Daniel William Crossley and Louise Gazaway. Danny has one surviving sister, Danette Crossley, one brother, Leonard Dodd, partner, Pamela Pierce and his chosen kids and grandkids the Gravitt girls and families. He was a 'one of a kind' and will forever be missed.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 25, 2019