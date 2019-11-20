|
|
Daniel Carl Theisen OKLAHOMA CITY
Nov. 19, 1960 - Nov. 15, 2019
Daniel Carl Theisen went to be with the Lord, Nov. 15, 2019, and met up with his dad, step-father, grand-parents and many others who are dear to him and who have passed. He died at OU Medical Center after battling lymphoma since May, 2019.
Danny was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas, on Nov. 19, 1960. The Theisen family then moved and called Oklahoma City home beginning in 1964. He went to Christ the King Elementary and Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School, where he graduated in 1979. Danny spent his first two years of college at the University of Dallas where he studied architecture. He then transferred to the University of Oklahoma and graduated with a Bachelor's of Architecture Degree in 1986.
Following graduation, Danny moved to Los Angeles where he spent seven years working as an architect. He was known for his attention to detail and creativity. These qualities also led him to numerous catering jobs in the bright lights of the City of Angels. Following a year in Austin, Texas, in 1993, he moved back to Oklahoma City to be closer to family. He worked in architecture for CH Guernsey & Company, Elliott+Associates Architects, JBHR Architects and GSB-Inc. Architects. He also enjoyed a stint in the business industry with Independent Vision, an artistic lamp company.
Danny was preceded in death by his father, Brad Theisen; step-father, Louis Lepak; and grandparents, Carl and Mary Patterson and Phil and Lucille Theisen. He is survived by his mother Jane Lepak, step-mother Wanda Theisen, sister Mary Katherine "Kittie" Theisen Wise McDonald and husband Randy of Oklahoma City and their seven children and seven grandchildren, brother David Theisen and wife Cristi of Mustang and their three sons and one granddaughter, and brother Chris Theisen and wife Cathy of Lawrence, Kansas, and their two sons. Danny is also survived by nine step-brothers and sisters and their spouses and children.
A funeral and reception for Danny will be Thursday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church (8005 Dorset Dr., Nichols Hills, OK 73120). The family is asking for friends and colleagues to consider giving memorial donations in Danny's name to the Oklahoma Habitat For Humanity or Firstep Men's Recovery Program.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 20, 2019