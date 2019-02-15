Danny Lynn Martin

June 15, 1942 - Feb. 12, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Danny Lynn Martin was born in Muskogee on June 15, 1942. He passed from this life on February 12, 2019 at age 76 after a lengthy illness of Parkinson's Di-sease and Dementia. His parents, Elvin and Lovena Shive Martin, preceded him in death. Dan graduated from Harding High School in 1960, attended OSU and graduated from OCU with a BA in Business Administration. He served in the United States Army. His professional career consisted of management at Hertz Corporation, real estate broker, custom home builder, and rental home ownership and management. He and his former wife Ruth Fletcher had one daughter, Katherine Lynn. Dan is survived by his wife of 27 years Annette Murphy; daughter Katherine Lynn Martin; granddaughters Cassandra Zimmerman and husband Joel and their children Caleigh, Wyatt and SueAnne; and granddaughter Alexandria Tatum; special family friend Tia Tatum. Other survivors include brothers-in-law Lomax Murphy (Marilyn) and Mike Murphy (Karrol), sisters-in-law Kay Hanks (Rick) and Gay Williams; special cousins Gail Gladstein and Linda Echols. Dan is also survived by several nieces and nephews and their children as well as several other cousins, and many special friends. He was known for his intellectual discussions, dry wit and excellent vocabulary. He loved to visit with his daughter, grandchildren and friends. Dan also loved to travel, see movies, listen to all types of music, read and watch the Thunder and OSU and OU football. The family extends special thanks to Northhaven Senior Living Center and Laura Lynn Home Health Care and to the congregation, Care Team and ministers of Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ. An informal celebration of life will be held at the church located at 3901 NW 63rd St., OKC 73116 on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: The Parkinson's Foundation of Oklahoma, 720 W. Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 109, OKC, OK 73116 or the Oklahoma Chapter, 6601 Broadway Extension, Ste. 120, OKC, OK 73116. John Ireland Funeral Home, Moore, OK [email protected] Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary