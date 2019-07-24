Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
201 W. Main St.
Moore, OK
1947 - 2019
Danny Lee Starling
January 17, 1947 - July 20, 2019

MOORE
Danny Starling, age 72, joined his Heavenly Father on July 20, 2019. Danny was born in Chandler, Oklahoma to Roma and Pauline Starling on January 17, 1947.
After gra-duating from Chandler High School and serving in the National Guard, Danny married Barbara Sporleder on February 17, 1967. He worked for CMI 44 years, before retiring as their parts manager. Danny married Linda Ammons on December 21, 1976 and they made their home in Moore.
Danny was a master mechanic and loved tinkering on cars especially his Red 1957 Chevy.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents Roma and Pauline Starling. He is survived by his wife Linda, son Bruce Taylor (Misty) of Capistrano Beach, CA; daughter Tasha Starling Johnson of Oklahoma City; brother Tony Starling (Jeanene) of Agra, Oklahoma; sisters Donita Tisland (Loren) of Norman, Nelba Harris (Rick) of Norman, Debbie Dawson (Mike) of Stillwater; granddaughter Victoria Starling of Oklahoma City; his first wife Barbara Sporleder; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Jude's Hospital.
A Visitation will be come and go from 10 to 8 Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Tribute Memorial Care 708 24th Ave. NW, Norman, OK with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 PM. Services will be held 10:00 AM Friday July 26, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 201 W. Main St., Moore, OK 73160. Online condolences may be shared for Danny at:

www.tribute.care (405.292.4787)

Published in The Oklahoman on July 24, 2019
