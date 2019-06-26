Danny Sudduth

April 17, 1951 - June 9, 2019



HINTON

Danny Wayne Sudduth, 68, passed away on June 9, 2019. He was born on April 17, 1951 in Grand Prairie, TX to Jewell Pool and Otha Sud-duth. He is survived by his son John Sudduth, daughter Rachel Sudduth; grandchildren Mara and Luke Sudduth; sister Gloria Gurule'; niece Lyric Ewing and nephew Chris Gilbert. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Joyce and brother Gary. Danny lived in Texas for most of his childhood. He married Susan Havens in 1972 and they moved to Oklahoma City soon after to begin their life together. Danny became co-owner of a cabin at Cedar Lake with his sister in the 1980's. He loved Cedar Lake and was a volunteer firefighter as well as the Secretary for the Western Sportsman's Club. Danny became fully retired at 62 and spent much of his time at the cabin. He truly loved and treasured spending time with his children and grandchildren as well as f riends. He loved playing dominos, fishing, boating, playing trumpet, and going on cruises. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Memorial services will be 11:00 am Saturday June 29, 2019 at Smith & Kernke N. May Chapel.