DARREL KELLER
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Darrel V. Keller
Dec. 2, 1934 - March 20, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Darrel V. Keller passed away on March 20, 2019, in OKC at the age of 84. Darrel was born on Dec. 2, 1934, near Sundance, WY to Vivian Donald and Lulu E. Armstrong Keller. Darrel graduated from Tipton High School in 1953 and attended Iowa State University, graduating with a degree in forest products. He also served two years in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. Darrel is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Jeanette; daughter, Myra; son, Alex and wife Monika; and two grandsons, Lucas Bowker and Jack Keller. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Guardian West Chapel.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 24, 2019
