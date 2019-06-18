|
|
Darrell Davon OKLAHOMA CITY
Goodwin
Sept. 24, 1939 - June 12, 2019
Darrell was born in Elk City to Ada (Thompson) and John Henry Goodwin. He was preceded in death by his parents. Darrell is survived by his sons, Anthony Goodwin and wife Donna and John and wife Taryn; grandchildren, Kyra Grace, Jude, and Nico; and many other family members and friends. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Buchanan Funeral Service. Services to celebrate his life will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, in the chapel of Buchanan Funeral Service with burial following at 2 p.m. at Canute Cemetery in Canute, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 18, 2019