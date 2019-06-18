Home

Services
Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
(405) 722-5262
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Burial
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Canute Cemetery
Canute, OK
1939 - 2019

Darrell Davon
Goodwin
Sept. 24, 1939 - June 12, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Darrell was born in Elk City to Ada (Thompson) and John Henry Goodwin. He was preceded in death by his parents. Darrell is survived by his sons, Anthony Goodwin and wife Donna and John and wife Taryn; grandchildren, Kyra Grace, Jude, and Nico; and many other family members and friends. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Buchanan Funeral Service. Services to celebrate his life will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, in the chapel of Buchanan Funeral Service with burial following at 2 p.m. at Canute Cemetery in Canute, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 18, 2019
