Darrell J. Harrington OKLAHOMA CITY
1959-2019
Darrell James Harrington, 60, of Oklahoma City, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald L. Harrington. Darrell is survived by his mother, Violet Harrington of North Fort Myers, FL and siblings Dean (Gwen) Harrington of Norman, OK, David Harrington of Independence, MO, Deborah Harrington of Birmingham, AL, along with numerous nieces and nephews. In accordance with Darrell's wishes there will be no services.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 25, 2019