Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Henderson Hills
Edmond, OK
Darrell Macarty


1937 - 2019
Darrell Macarty Obituary

Darrell M. Macarty
Dec. 31, 1937 - Nov. 9, 2019

EDMOND
Darrell was born Dec. 31, 1937, in Oklahoma City to Frank and Gertrude Macarty. He went home to be with our Lord and Lynda on Nov. 9, 2019. Darrell retired from Southwestern Bell telephone company after 33 years. He enjoyed golf and fishing. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Lynda. Darrell is survived by his siblings, Lloyd (Mary Jo) Macarty, Tom (Dolores) Pruitt, Carole (Jim) Crawford, and Cathy (Cliff) Sanders; daughters, Kim Macarty and Cindy Eddings; his grandchildren, Anna (Jay) Johnson, Amanda Cole, and Rebekah Andrew; his great-grandchildren, Julian, Jasmine, Jadyn, and Jackson; great-great-grandchildren, Riam and Brenlee; along with nieces and nephews. Memorial will be held on Nov. 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Henderson Hills in Edmond, OK. In lieu of flowers, please donate to https://hopecenterofedmond.com/
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 17, 2019
