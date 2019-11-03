|
|
Darryll Matz MCKINNEY, TX
Jan. 24, 1949 - Oct. 30, 2019
Alvin Darryll Matz, of McKinney, TX, passed away Oct. 30, 2019, at the age of 70. He was born on Jan. 24, 1949, in El Paso, TX. Darryll graduated from Classen High School, Oklahoma City. He was then drafted for the United States Army after one year at the University of Oklahoma and served his country proudly. Darryll was also considered for the United States Military Academy in West Point, NY. His passion was wrestling. Darryll became a wresting coach and supervised a wrestling organization in Irving, TX. He was active in his community Homeowners Association and served on the board. Darryll worked for Specialty Instruments, Overhead Door and Arrow Electronics where he was a highly respected and valued employee. He was known by all for his intelligence and generosity.
Darryll is survived by his son, Randal Alan Matz, of Irving, TX; and daughter, Emily Anne Matz, of Allen, TX.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Grey.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Ridgeview Memorial Park, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, TX 75013. The family will receive friends during a Visitation from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 255 Central Expressway North, Allen, TX 75013. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 3, 2019