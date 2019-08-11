|
Darwyn A. Coody BETHANY
July 12, 1926 - Aug. 8, 2019
Darwyn Coody passed away on Aug. 8, 2019, at the age of 93. Daddy was a U.S. Navy veteran who served in the South Pacific on the USS Bremerton during WWII. He worked over 40 years in his dry cleaning business, retiring in 1988 because of serious heart problems. He loved the city of Bethany, belonging to civic organizations and serving on the volunteer fire department for twenty years. He was a faithful lifetime member of Bethany First Church of the Nazarene, leading a businessmen's prayer group for many years. Daddy loved the Bible and read it daily, continually applying its teachings to his life. He also read the daily newspaper and thoroughly enjoyed Louis L'Amour's novels. Some of his favorite hobbies included quail hunting, fly-fishing, gardening, harvesting and sharing pecans from his pecan trees, and working jigsaw puzzles with family. He especially enjoyed family get-togethers. Daddy was a private person, not wanting anyone to hurt or grieve for him as he endured his illness on his own terms. Daddy is now united with his Savior, Jesus Christ; his son, Ronnie; his daughter, Lyn; his parents, Otis and Margaret Coody; and his sister, Zela. He is survived by his wife, Marie, to whom he was happily married for 72 years; daughter, Marcia Leys; brothers, Vernon and Don (Clara Lou); nieces and nephews. His life was a blessing to family members and friends and his love for us will live on in our hearts. He was a sweet father who enjoyed teaching life skills and perspectives. Daddy, you'll be greatly missed. Viewing will be on Sunday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. at Mercer-Adams Funeral Service with family present 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12 at the Bethany First Nazarene Church, Chapel in the Round, with interment in Bethany Cemetery. To share a memory or a condolence, please visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 11, 2019