Daryl Ellen Beadles OKLAHOMA CITY
August 18, 1929 - July 21, 2019
Daryl Ellen Davenport Beadles was born on August 18, 1929 in her grandparents' farm house in Rogers, Arkansas. She passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019 in Oklahoma City. She spent most of her childhood in Tulsa until WWII. While her father served in the military, her family moved to Salt Lake City, Atlantic City and finally, Oklahoma City where she graduated from Central High School. Daryl graduated from OU with a degree in elementary education and later earned a Master of Education degree from what is now Northwestern Oklahoma State University. She married Richard Beadles in 1950 and they had one son, Tom, in 1952.
Daryl taught and nurtured her students for more than 40 years, most of which she spent in Oklahoma City. She is remembered fondly by students she taught at Mayfair and Quail Creek Elementary Schools, many with whom she remained in contact over the years.
She was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society of outstanding women educators, and served as Oklahoma State President from 1991-1993.
Daryl was a gifted pianist and enjoyed attending Oklahoma City Philharmonic concerts with her niece Elaine Dowling for many years. She also shared her musical talents in church choirs and programs at Mayfair Baptist Church and, later in life, at Quail Springs Baptist Church.
All who knew Daryl will remember her with great affection and love as someone who was smart, diligent and organized. She fiercely loved and supported her family, would always have the coffee ready and could be counted on to do the "right thing".
Daryl had a close relationship with her Lord. She lived her life always content with what she had and never complained about any adversity. She lived with the belief that the way to grow old happily is to expect better things right up to the end of your life. She believed that a good life requires growth with ever-expanding horizons and an ever-greater opportunity for usefulness.
Daryl was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Beryl Davenport, her husband, Richard Beadles, and her sister, Ann Davenport Dowling, all of Oklahoma City.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Mary Beadles of Oklahoma City; granddaughter, Theresa Orsburn (Rob) of Houston, TX; grandson, Matthew Beadles (Irma) of Dover, NH; sister, Jane Nelson (David) of Dallas, TX; great-grandchildren, Mary Cate and Oliver Orsburn; several brothers and sisters- in-law and 13 nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Smith & Kernke N. May Chapel.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 7, 2019