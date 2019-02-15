Home

Dave Fletcher McLain
Dec 13, 1925 - Feb 11, 2019

NEWALLA
Dave Fletcher McLain was born December 13, 1925 to George Elliot and Cleo Cannon
McLain. He passed away February 11, 2019 at his home. In addition to his parents and wife Nadine, other's that preceded him in death are daughters, Lawana Willis Ball of Moore, and Debbie Sheppard Taylor, as well as her husband, Gary Taylor of Del City; Brothers, Jim McLain and Joe McLain, both of Wellston; Sisters, Thelma Johnson of Edmond, Sarah White of Luther, Maudie Hardesty of Wellston and Loie Key of Wellston. He is survived by his son, David McLain of Oklahoma City; daughter Debbe Leftwich of Oklahoma City and Son-In-Law Gerald Ball of Norman. Grandchildren are Kevin Logan of Norman; Kurt Leftwich, his wife Heidi and their children Christian and Alice of North Little Rock; Brian Ball, his wife Lisa and their children Mackenzie and Brayden of Moore; Karie Bailey and her children Peyton, Abby and Alexa; Angie Klingensmith along with her children Carson, Mikey, Garynn, Jaidon and Joseph and Kristie Taylor with her son Simon; plus lots of nieces and nephews. Funeral service is Saturday 2:00 p.m. at Lynlee Mae Chapel, 507 E. Main St. in Moore under the direction of John Ireland Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Friday and from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 15, 2019
