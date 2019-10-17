|
David R. Barry, Jr. OKLAHOMA CITY
May 11, 1929 - Oct. 15, 2019
David Redmond Barry, Jr. peacefully left this earth on Oct. 15, 2019. He was born May 11, 1929, in Beaumont, TX and was the much doted on youngest child of David Redmond Barry, Sr. and Eleanor Cunningham. He excelled at sports, focusing on baseball and basketball after permanently injuring his right arm in football. He attended Saint Anthony High School in Beaumont, St. Edward's University in Austin and graduated from Springhill University in Mobile, AL. He began his career with Associates Financial Services which took him and his family to Texas, Louisiana and in 1964, Oklahoma City. In 1978, he joined Will Rogers Bank (now INTRUST) and retired in 1991 as Chairman and CEO. His Catholic faith was the foundation of his entire life and he was a stellar role model for his children and grandchildren. He was a sweet and charming man with a quick wit, always a kind word for others and was a true southern gentleman. He was deeply loved by his large family. He was Papa' to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and Uncle Teeny to his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents; a brother and three sisters; and his precious daughter, Suzanne Goyette, in 2018. He is survived by his children, Cathy (Don) Heck, Jenne (Curt) Knudsen, Redmond (Paula) Barry, and Danny (Penny) Barry; grandchildren, Will (Katie) Clingenpeel, Guthrie (Lauren) Clingenpeel, Lindsay (Sean) Sellers, Danny (Julie) Knudsen, Abbie (Skeeter) Jordan, Michael (Meredith) Knudsen, Zac (Stephanie) Goyette, Ashley (Matt) Ferguson, Kathleen (Joe) Styf, David, Taylor and Kyle Barry, Kailyn, Ryan and Jonah Barry; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at St. Francis Catholic Church, 1901 NW 18th, Oklahoma City. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Rosary School Endowment or Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School.
