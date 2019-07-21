David A. Burris

Jan. 23, 1942 - July 19, 2019



MCLOUD

David A. Burris, 77, of McLoud, passed from this life on July 19, 2019, in Shawnee, OK. He was born Jan. 23, 1942, to Byron and Sabina Burris. He grew up in Van Wert, OH and graduated from Ysleta High School, El Paso, TX. David earned a BS degree in civil engineering from University of Texas - El Paso and received a master's degree in sanitary engineering from the University of Oklahoma. He worked at Tinker Air Force Base for 33 years, retiring as Chief of the Civil Engineering Squadron. He got to enjoy the fruit of his hard work by enjoying retirement for 20 years. He and his beloved wife, Nelly, were married in 1971 in Las Cruces, NM, and recently celebrated 48 years of marriage. David and Nelly laid a wonderful foundation for their children to be good people and go out into the world to do amazing things. David emphasized the importance of faith in God, education, hard work, and family. Throughout his life, he enjoyed spending time with family, working on tractors, renovating his home, traveling, and improving his favorite spot - the lake place. He often called what he did "tinkering" and was happiest working outside. You could always hear his hearty laugh as he played spades with his children or told a story to family and friends. David was an amazing storyteller. Hanging out with family over dinner, boating, watching an OU game, or simply reading the Sunday paper together were the times that the family will miss the most. Later in life, his grandchildren became the center of his universe, and he always gave a big hug and a kiss on the forehead when he saw them. David will be remembered as a sweet, strong pillar in his family and his legacy will continue to impact future generations. He was a devoted husband, loving dad, and such a sweet "Poppi" to his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Nelly Burris, of McLoud; a son, Steven Burris and wife Kathy, of McLoud; five daughters, Cristina and husband Quentin Filippo, of Norman; Monica Burris, of Moore; Rachel and husband Daniel Turner, of Wills Point, TX; Jennifer and husband Sam Nowakowski, of Harrah; and Elizabeth Burris, of Napa, CA; his 15 grandchildren, Alexis, Ethan, Jake, Nicolette, Lainie, Eli, Lindsey, Kylee, Abby, Matt, Katie, Emily, Kaleb, Avrie, and Isaac; and his one great-grandson, Kroy. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in the Asa Smith Memorial Chapel at Asa Smith Funeral Service, Harrah. Tributes and condolences may be posted on the funeral home website: www.asasmith.net Published in The Oklahoman on July 21, 2019