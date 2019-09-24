|
|
David D. Tully EDMOND
May 23, 1953 - September 20, 2019
David was born in Oklahoma City to James Debbs and Zola Cleo (Hildreth) Tully. David graduated from Moore High School in 1971 and married Sandra, the Love of his life, in 1973. He worked for ONG until his retirement, putting in 34 very rewarding years. He enjoyed heavy machinery and playing in the dirt, so this was the perfect career for him. He loved fishing, hunting, riding 4 wheelers, boating and spending time with family at the lake, golf and most importantly his Grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents and his older sister, Paula. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; 2 sons, John and wife Heather and Dallas and wife Arizona; grandchildren, Brianna & Brayden, Wade & Garrett, Fancie, Xander and Arabella. Services to celebrate his life will be Wednesday, Sep-tember 25, 2019, at 10:00 AM at the North MacArthur Church of Christ.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 24, 2019