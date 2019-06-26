Home

Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
View Map
DAVID DICKINSON


David Lee Dickinson
Nov. 22, 1960 - June 21, 2019

JONES
David Dickinson was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister. He is survived by his loving wife, Iris; daughters, Lucia and Natalie Dickinson (fiance, Nathan Anders); aunt, Pat Kutej; mother-in-law; lifelong friend, Rod Smith; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and other extended family members and friends. Viewing will be Thursday, June 27, 2019, and Friday, June 28, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. (family present 5-8 p.m. on Friday). Services will be Saturday, June 29, 2 p.m. at Mercer-Adams Chapel, Bethany, OK. To read the full obituary, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on June 26, 2019
