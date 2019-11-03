Home

Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
6600 Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK 731161298
(405) 848-3744
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
DAVID GREEN


1966 - 2019
David Green
Aug. 30, 1966 - Oct. 29, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
David Green was born on Aug. 30, 1966, in Oklahoma City to Charles and Pat (Mateer) Green. He attended Casady School, where he formed lifelong friendships. David graduated from the University of Oklahoma, and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
David was a big, lighthearted soul who loved being gregariously irritating but who was also quick to assure that he meant no harm. He made us think — whether we wanted to or not — and for that we shall always be grateful. David also had great empathy for those who struggled, and he spent his later years trying to help smooth their path. He touched many lives, and will be greatly missed.
David enjoyed reading, gardening and OU sports.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles C. Green; and his brother, Charles Clark Green, Jr. He is survived by his mother, Pat; his sister, Beth and her husband Peter Runyon, of Eagle, CO; a nephew, Charlie Green, of Seattle, WA; and a cousin, Kathy Kendall Johnston, of Portland, OR.
Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to Sky Line Urban Ministries.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 3, 2019
