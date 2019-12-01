|
|
David Daniel Hoke OKLAHOMA CITY
Nov. 23, 1933 - Nov. 26, 2019
David Daniel Hoke, 86, of Oklahoma City, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. David is survived by his four children, Douglas and Lisa Hoke, of Edmond; Tina and Kirk Dana, of Lubbock, TX; Janet and Bill Piersall, of Choctaw; and Dan Hoke of Durant; and grandchildren, Seth and Keisha Dana, of Nashville, TN; Micah Dana of Midland, TX; Bryan Hoke, and his fiancée, Kristin Dao, of Dallas, TX; Sarah Hoke; Jacob Piersall; and Owen Piersall. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Wanda.
Born in Coventry, KY on Nov. 23, 1933, to Jesse and Melba Hoke. They moved to Oklahoma City when he was young, and he attended Classen High School where he played basketball and was a track star and held the state record for the 880 for many years. He got his degree in education from Michigan State University, where he was in Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He taught many years at Northwest Classen High School and was most remembered for teaching driver's education and coaching the tennis team to two state championships. He later left teaching to be the tennis pro at Quail Creek Golf and Country Club. Then, he became known as "Sweeney" when he purchased Sweeney's Deli and Bar.
He was an artist, crossword puzzle worker, motorcyclist, wet biker, fisherman, and car enthusiast.
Services will be Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. at his beloved Wesley United Methodist Church at 1401 NW 25th in Oklahoma City. Viewing will be on Monday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at Smith & Kernke at 1401 N.W. 23rd Street. Memorials may be made to Wesley UMC Paint & Pray Fund.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 1, 2019