|
|
David N. Hudson David N. Hudson, 48, died suddenly 9/14/19 at his home. He was born in Okla. City, OK. He married Gayla Akers 9/1/91. Gayla, David and their daughters, Kylie, Katie, and Emily, have lived in Rogers County since he began working at American Airlines in 1996. He was in Army National Guard from 1993 to 2001. His other surviving relatives are his mother Suzanne Hudson, his brother Jeffrey, his step-mother Joann, Uncle Gerald Ice, and many cousins. Surviving in-laws are Gary and Kathy Akers, sister-in-law Brandy, her husband Shane, a niece and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his father James F. (Jay) Hudson. David enjoyed many friends, co-workers in his varied activities. He was a motorcycle man, primarily Harley's. He loved taking trips with his family (3 riding their own). He was having fun off-roading with wife and daughters. Loved nature, science, astrology (had cameras and telescopes - used them). He, like his father, could fix about anything mechanical, worked on his house, tried to help others when he could. He got great enjoyment playing video games live with his three daughters. He liked to play jokes on his family ... started young with his brother! He was our blessing and our joy; he will be missed greatly. Visitation is Friday, 9/20, from noon until 8pm. Services will be held at Green Hill Funeral Home of Owasso, OK, 9901 N. Owasso Expressway, Saturday, 9/21, at 11am.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 19, 2019