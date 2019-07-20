David Lee Graham

April 05, 1953 - July 09, 2019



OKLAHOMA

Beloved son of Noah & Voncile Graham, father to Leslie Mills, Jon Graham, and Christian Graham. David Lee Graham passed away peace-fully at the age of 66 on Tuesday July 09, 2019 in Oklahoma City.

David attended SouthEast High and later the University of Oklahoma. He had two scholarships while at OU. One for football, where he played guard for the Sooners, and another for music. A musician at heart, David followed his passion throughout his life and played many gigs over the years with many other talented musicians. His singing voice was akin to the lead singer of his favorite band Yes, Jon Anderson. David moved to California and lived there for over 35 years. He worked at Sun Computers Inc., Businessland, and software company Macromedia. David was married to Danniena Sun of Hong Kong and later to Lisa Graham of California.

David was known to be kind hearted and willing to help anyone if he could. He loved to lay on a beach and read a novel at his leisure. David moved back to Oklahoma and lived there for over 8 years in order to take care of his aging parents. Abiding by his wishes, David's ashes will be spread in the ocean by his three children and girlfriend Dolores. He is survived by his mother Voncile, his three children Leslie, Jon, Christian, and his two grandchildren, Audrey and Gray Mills. Published in The Oklahoman on July 20, 2019