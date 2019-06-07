David Roy 'Dusty'

Martin

Apr. 3, 1951 - Jun. 3, 2019



EDMOND, OK

Dusty was born in Checotah, OK, to Dick and Virgie Martin. He attended Checotah Schools and OSU and graduated from South-eastern State College. He worked in the Governor's office for David L. Boren then for Senator Boren in Washington, D.C. He was a vice president for First National Bank in Oklahoma City, which later became First Interstate Bank, then Boat-men's. He spent many years as a consultant, most recently for the City of Chandler.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carolyn, his children, Thad Martin and wife Elichia of Edmond, Leah Martin Kasenurm and husband Kyle of Edmond, Hayes Martin and wife Megan of Tulsa, and Lillie Martin Henderson and husband Tray of Oklahoma City, and grandchildren Jocelyn and Emerson Martin, Brianna Henderson, and Kai Kasenurm.

A memorial service will be held on June 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the First Baptist Church, 2nd St., Checotah, OK. Donations may be made in Dusty's name to the OU College of Nursing here: link.ou.edu/martinscholarship

Full obituary online at aefuneral.com Published in The Oklahoman on June 7, 2019