David Michael Moore OKLAHOMA CITY
Aug. 5, 1960 - July 18, 2019
David Michael Moore of Oklahoma City, OK died of natural causes on Thursday, July 18th, 2019. He was born on August 5th, 1960 in San Francisco, CA. David was the beloved son of Dennis Todd Moore (deceased), and Penny (Margaret Phelps) Moore. He moved to Oklahoma City in high school with his family and remained in the area for the past 42 years. He graduated from Putnam City High School in Okla-homa City in 1978.
David had a love for Rock & Roll music and attended a wide variety of concerts over the last 40 years. He acquired a vast collection of signed concert shirts, records and memorabilia, of which he was very proud.
David is survived by his mother, Penny, and 2 siblings, Kelly Moore Schmitt (husband Ted and son Thomas) of Seattle, WA and Becky Moore Patrick (husband Trez and children Anna and Brooks) of Dallas, TX as well as uncles, aunts and cousins. He will be deeply missed by all he shared his life with. David was a kind soul who left us far too soon.
A Service at Resurrection Cemetery, 7500 W. Britton Road, will be held on Monday, August 12th, at 11:00 am.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 10, 2019