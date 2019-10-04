|
David A. Neumann, M.D. OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA
January 10, 1943 - October 1, 2019
David A. Neumann, M.D., born January 10, 1943 at the El Reno Sanitarium to Wanda Rose Neumann of Bowie, Texas and Henry Milton Neumann, M.D. of Okarche. David was baptized in Christ and attended the Holy Trinity Catholic Church of Okarche. David attended Kemper Military Academy in 1957 and was a graduate of Cascia Hall Preparatory School in 1967. David was an avid scholar and continued his education at the one true The University of Oklahoma where he graduated from The University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in 1968. David interned at St. Anthony's from 1968-1970. In 1970 he enlisted in the Army Medical Corp and was stationed at The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and served oversees in Vietnam from 1970-1971. While oversees he specialized in medical research for malaria and bubonic plague. From 1971-1973 he did is residency in Gastroenterology at The University of Oklahoma.
In 1968 faith and serendipity had brought Mary True and David together. David and Mary True dated for two years and were married on December 8, 1973. Mary was the love of his life and meant the world to him.
For the first two years of their marriage David was working as an Associate Professor at the College of Internal Medicine. In 1975 David and Mary True had their first son David A. Neumann II. In 1978 they welcomed their middle child Christopher D. Neumann into the world and in 1979 they welcomed their youngest and final child Paul H. Neumann into the world. From 1977 to 1998 David would practice medicine at the Oklahoma City Clinic and would work tirelessly to balance his life as a loving father, a wonderful husband and fabulous physician. In 1998 David Neumann took steps to further his professional practice by going out on his own for the next 17 years. Throughout David Neumann's career he served with gratitude, humility, integrity and a strong moral compass. He saw the best days of medicine. "The days that Physicians were not answering to the bean counters and ruining physicians' ability to truly Practice medicine."
Dr. David Neumann was a loving and faithful servant of Christ. He devoted his life to Christ, his family and friends. He served with a servants heart and a warrior's spirit. He listened, loved and laughed often. He will be missed by all. May his body find peace here in this life and may his soul scream out from the mountaintops and rejoice in celebration with the angels with a lot more love and laughter in heaven with the eternal father.
Dr. David Neumann is survived by his loving wife Mary True Neumann, sons David A. Neumann II (Natasha), Christopher D. Neumann (Brittany) and Paul H. Neumann. Grandchildren include Anthony III, Olivia, London, Sullivan, Cruz, and Stella Neumann.
Some of you have known him through his profession, some have known him through as friendships and some of you as family. Those that were blessed to call him a friend knew he treated you like family. He had an incredible wit about him and was one of the best at his profession. He loved life, he lived life and we know that he would ask that each of you continue to pray for his soul and those that are sick the rest of your days.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday October 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Smith and Kernke Funeral Home at 14624 N. May on October 5th and 6th from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Gwynn Lorrig, Barbara Moore, Becky Stratton, Dr. Michael Crawford, Dr. Sumit Walia, Dr. Rick Wood, Kathy Van Horn R.N., Kay Davis R.N., Jeremy Moore R.N., Laura and Warren Dunlevy, The Rev. Rick Stansberry and The Rev. John Baptist Sseruwu. The family would also like to extend their gratitude to all of the family and friends who helped along the way. Love the Neumann's.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 4, 2019