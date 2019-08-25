|
David Oliver Galloway EDMOND
February 26, 1932-August 12, 2019
David Oliver Galloway was born in Wichita, KS to Oliver G. and Dorothy "Fern" West Watson. He passed away at his home with family by his side on August 12th at the age of 87.
David was a graduate of McAlester High School, Oklahoma Military Academy and University of Oklahoma with Master's degree in Public Health. He received a commission in the U.S. Public Health Service and worked in San Francisco's U.S. Marine Hospital, then Muskogee General Hospital and later Baptist Hospital as Chief Medical Technologist. In McAlester he served as the Administrator of the Pittsburgh County Health Department and later as the Clinic Administrator of the McAlester Choctaw Nation Clinic. After 25 years of service in the U.S. Public Health Service, he retired with the rank of Commander.
While in McAlester and later in Fairview, he was an active member of the United Methodist Church, Gideons International and many other community service organiza-tions. David loved the Lord, running and old cars and bicycles, along with flying in his Cessna 150 and his faithful dog Buff.
David was a proud father, grandfather and great-grand-father. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Jean and her sister Betty Lou; his daughter, Shauna Woloszyn and husband William and their children, Stephanie Mora and husband Aaron and children Grey and Emmie; and Heath Woloszyn; daughter Tami Duncan and husband Peter, and their children Kimberlyn Dyer and husband Josh and daughters Everly and Tatum; and Trey Duncan and wife, Melanie and son, John Hunter; son Justin Galloway and Stephanie Pipins Galloway and daughter Elena; step-daughters Cindy Overturf and husband Chris and daughter Audrey; Jennifer Fox; and step-son Tim Fox and wife Misty, and children Parker and Addie.
Services were held August 16, 2019 at the Quail Springs United Methodist Church, OKC, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 25, 2019