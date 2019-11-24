Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary South Colonial Chapel
6934 South Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
(405) 634-1439
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
9100 N. Eastern
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID PINARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID PINARD


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

David Ellis Pinard
Oct. 14, 1934 - Nov. 21, 2019

EDMOND
David Pinard passed away on Thursday morning at his home. He had been in declining health for several years. David was born and raised on a farm outside of Ponca City, OK. At age 9, they moved into Ponca City and he stayed thru high school. All of his adult life was spent in Oklahoma City. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Cheryl Pinard; and also by his parents, John and Janie Pinard. He is survived by his three children, Cindi Pinard, of Edmond; Cari Olson and her husband Leigh, of Oklahoma City; and John Pinard and his wife Jan, also of Oklahoma City. He has seven grandchildren, Grayson Smith; Chandler, Connor, and Caleb Olson; Blake Pinard and his wife Elizabeth; Blaine Pinard and his wife Amanda; and Jaxson Pinard. In addition, he has four great-grandchildren, Jonah, Noble, Milo, and Sunday. He is also survived by his sister, Reatha Bays, of Ponca City, OK. He leaves behind a wealth of extended family and friends. David was at heart a simple man who really just wanted to be around his family. David loved his family and his God, being an active member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses his entire life. He had a very firm belief in Jehovah God and His Son, Christ Jesus. As such, he eagerly looked forward to the fulfillment of God's promise of the restoration of this earth to a paradise, as he had originally purposed with the Garden of Eden. His family realizes that his suffering has ended and that he is at peace, but will miss him each and every day. A Memorial Service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 9100 N. Eastern, Oklahoma City, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Pancreatic Research Action Network. David set up a page for donations when his wife passed. In many ways, he never recovered from her loss so it seems appropriate to again direct help towards fighting the disease that took her. Please visit :
http://www.firstgiving.com/fundraiser/cherylpinard/keep thememoryalive
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary South Colonial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -