David Ellis Pinard EDMOND
Oct. 14, 1934 - Nov. 21, 2019
David Pinard passed away on Thursday morning at his home. He had been in declining health for several years. David was born and raised on a farm outside of Ponca City, OK. At age 9, they moved into Ponca City and he stayed thru high school. All of his adult life was spent in Oklahoma City. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Cheryl Pinard; and also by his parents, John and Janie Pinard. He is survived by his three children, Cindi Pinard, of Edmond; Cari Olson and her husband Leigh, of Oklahoma City; and John Pinard and his wife Jan, also of Oklahoma City. He has seven grandchildren, Grayson Smith; Chandler, Connor, and Caleb Olson; Blake Pinard and his wife Elizabeth; Blaine Pinard and his wife Amanda; and Jaxson Pinard. In addition, he has four great-grandchildren, Jonah, Noble, Milo, and Sunday. He is also survived by his sister, Reatha Bays, of Ponca City, OK. He leaves behind a wealth of extended family and friends. David was at heart a simple man who really just wanted to be around his family. David loved his family and his God, being an active member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses his entire life. He had a very firm belief in Jehovah God and His Son, Christ Jesus. As such, he eagerly looked forward to the fulfillment of God's promise of the restoration of this earth to a paradise, as he had originally purposed with the Garden of Eden. His family realizes that his suffering has ended and that he is at peace, but will miss him each and every day. A Memorial Service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 9100 N. Eastern, Oklahoma City, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Pancreatic Research Action Network. David set up a page for donations when his wife passed. In many ways, he never recovered from her loss so it seems appropriate to again direct help towards fighting the disease that took her. Please visit :
http://www.firstgiving.com/fundraiser/cherylpinard/keep thememoryalive
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 24, 2019