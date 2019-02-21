David Swihart

David Sterling Swihart, 83, of Blanchard, died Saturday, February 16, 2019, in OKC. The son of Enos Elmer "Pete" Swi-hart and May Pearl (Jones) Swihart, he was born January 19, 1936, in Tabler, OK. David served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He married Joy Foster on December 29, 1953 in El Reno, OK. David worked as a civilian employee in the Air Force as a communications and electronics logistics manager until his retirement in 1992 at McClellan AFB, Sacramento, CA. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Blanchard, the OK Llama Association, and the VFW. He was preceded in death by his parents, and three sisters, Sharon, Alice, and Margaret. David is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joy Swihart; daughter, Teri Washburn; sons, Mark Swihart and wife, Dagmar, Paul Swihart and wife, Rebecca, all of Blanchard; ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; two brothers, Sam Swihart of OKC, and Otis Swihart of CA; and many other loved ones and friends. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, February 22, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Blanchard. Burial will follow in the Blanchard Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Eisenhour Funeral Home of Blanchard. Memorial donations may be made in David's name to the OK Llama Association Endowment or the Blanchard First United Methodist Church. Full obituary and guest book are avail able at www.eisenhourfh.com Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary