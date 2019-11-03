|
|
Deanie "Jackie" OKLAHOMA CITY
Wallace
March 17, 1934 - Nov. 1, 2019
Deanie Oneita "Jackie" Wallace, 85, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 1, 2019, in Bethany, OK. She was born March 17, 1934, in Lookeba, OK to Amos and Minnie (Holcomb) Tilley. She was a former employee of Western Electric. Jackie was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Bethany and dearly loved her church family. She enjoyed bowling, bingo, dominoes and gardening. She married Edward J. Wallace Sept. 27, 1952, in Van Buren, AR. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years; two sisters, Joann Gilley and Junie Lyles; and a son, Scott Wallace. Survivors include her daughter, Debra Gullette and husband Jack; son, Larry Wallace and wife Judy; grandchildren, Todd and Alex Walker, Michael and Trish Walker, Allen and Jennifer Wallace, Tyler and Krista Wallace, Jackie Wallace and B.J., Melissa and Bobbi Edens; 14 great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Leland Beals. Viewing is Tuesday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. with family present 7-9 p.m. at Mercer-Adams. Services will be Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Bethany with interment in Bethany Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 3, 2019