DEANNA HOLLEY

DEANNA HOLLEY Obituary

Deanna A Holley
Aug. 3, 1941 - Aug. 24, 2019

ARDMORE
Deanna Arlene Holley, 78, passed away peacefully on Aug. 24, 2019, in Oklahoma City, OK. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, 2 p.m. in The Chapel at Griffin-Hillcrest of Ardmore, OK.
Deanna was born on Aug. 3, 1941, in Fleetwood, OK to Buster and Lizzie Alsup. She was raised in Fleetwood and graduated from Terral High School in 1959. After high school, she moved to Wichita Falls, TX, where she met and married Royal. They moved to Oklahoma City, where she was actively involved in her daughters' sports activities and her sewing interests. Deanna's interests included sewing, quilting, baking, gardening and ranching.
Deanna is survived by her husband, Royal Holley; and her children, Amanda Earle, of Oklahoma City; Susan Morrison and husband Brandon, of Sandersville, GA; and four grandchildren, Jordan Goodrich, of Oklahoma City; Duncan Goodrich, of Brighton, CO; Preston Earle, of Oklahoma City; and Bailey Barron, of Sandersville, GA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Wade Alsup and Clint Alsup.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 15, 2019
