YANDA & SON FUNERAL HOME - YUKON
1500 W VANDAMENT AVE
Yukon, OK 73099
405-350-7101
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
YANDA & SON FUNERAL HOME - YUKON
1500 W VANDAMENT AVE
Yukon, OK 73099
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James the Greater Catholic Church
4201 S. McKinley Ave
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Deanne Upchurch
August 5, 1958 - June 2, 2019

MUSTANG
Deanne Upchurch, 60, was born Aug. 5, 1958, in Shawnee, OK to Frank and Louise Parker. She departed this life on June 2, 2019. Deanne was a 1976 graduate of Choctaw High School and later went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Central Oklahoma. On Nov. 18, 1983, she married the love of her life, Steven Upchurch. Deanne was employed at Tinker Air Force Base, where she worked as a media editing supervisor for AWACS tech manuals. Deanne was a patient woman and a gifted musician and teacher; she could teach anyone to do anything. She loved the holidays, playing piano, genealogy, cooking, and literature. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mustang and held strongly to her Catholic faith. Deanne was also active in the Order of the Rainbow for Girls and an avid supporter of the Canterbury Choral Society. Deanne was preceded in death by her parents; grandmother, Neely Peercy; and son, Ian Upchurch. She leaves behind to cherish her memory: husband, Steve; children, Eric and Riley Upchurch; sister, Darlene Johnson; and numerous other loved ones. Visitation will be held from 12 pm-8 pm, Wed., June 5, 2019, at Yanda & Son Funeral Home, Yukon, OK. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am, Thurs., June 6, 2019, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 4201 S. McKinley Ave., Okla. City, OK 73109, with inter-ment to follow at Mustang Cemetery, Mustang, OK. Online condolences may be signed at:

www.yandafuneral.com

Published in The Oklahoman on June 5, 2019
