Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
2829 South MacArthur
Oklahoma City, OK
DEBARA SCHAUF


1948 - 2019
Debara Kay Schauf
Feb. 6, 1948 - Aug. 10, 2019

JONES
Debara Kay Schauf, 71, passed away in Oklahoma City Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. She was born on Feb. 6, 1948, in Wichita, KS to Paul and Vivian (Parker) Nye. She was the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Quarter Horse Racing Association and dedicated her life to the betterment of Quarter Horse Racing all across the United States. Debara was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Krissy Bamberg (Brant); son, Kelly Schauf (Shelby); her brother, Byron Nye; sister, Nancy Nichols; her seven grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Heritage Place, 2829 South MacArthur, Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 18, 2019
