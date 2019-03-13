Home

R L Lockstone Funeral Home Inc
210 N Custer
Weatherford, OK 73096
(580) 772-5535
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
R L Lockstone Funeral Home Inc
210 N Custer
Weatherford, OK 73096
Deborah Gale
December 9, 1952 - March 11, 2019

NICHOLS HILLS
Deborah Gale was born December 9th, 1952 to Steve L. and Frankie Stroud. She graduated from Weatherford High School in 1971 and graduated Suma Cum Laude from SWOSU in 1974. She began her professional life in Dallas with Neiman Marcus and later went on to work for St. John Knits as a regional manager. After a serious accident forced her to move back to Oklahoma, she began a new career insuring a wide range of domestic and exotic animals. As one of only a few agencies in that field in the United States, she established strong bonds with her customers and had many opportunities to travel and work with people throughout the country and the world. She is survived by her husband John Kersey; father Steve L. Stroud of Ruidoso, New Mexico; mother Frankie Jameson of Weatherford; sister Vickie Ayer and husband Herley of Oklahoma City; brother Steve B. Stroud of Ruidoso, New Mexico; sister Leslie Fleming and husband Roger of Weatherford; niece Amber Rabel, husband Cory and children Jackson and Stone of Weatherford; nephews Michael Garretson and wife Vilma of Yukon, Matt Fleming, wife Kodi and children Tayte and Josey of Weatherford, and Dr. Chase Stroud of Tucson, Arizona; step-daughter Kendall Wood, husband Garret and children Cabe and Conley of Edmond; and step-son James Kersey of Oklahoma City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Oklahoma City Humane Society, the Federated Church of Weatherford and the Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma. Services will be held at Lockstone Funeral Home, 210 N. Custer, Weatherford at 2pm on Thursday, March 14th.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 13, 2019
