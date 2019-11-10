|
Deborah Lynne OKLAHOMA CITY
Rostochil
Jan. 5, 1966 - Nov. 7, 2019
Lynne Rostochil, age 53, died peacefully with her family by her side at her Oklahoma City home on Nov. 7, 2019, after putting up an impressive fight with ovarian cancer. Lynne was born Jan. 5, 1966, in Oklahoma City to parents, Bill and Susan Rostochil. She graduated from the University of Texas at Dallas with a degree in English. She met her husband, Chuck, in 1994 when they both worked at Bank One in Dallas. Together, they created a successful business, a beautiful family, and a warm and welcoming home. Shortly after Lynne's cancer diagnosis in 2016, they moved into her dream home, "my happy place," in Quail Creek. Her interest in mid-century architecture began when she wanted to find every building her grandfather, Architect R. Duane Conner, had designed in Oklahoma. This led to multiple road trips throughout the state where she developed a keen talent for architectural photography. Lynne was co-founder of Okie Mod Squad; she served as secretary of the Preservation Oklahoma Board of Directors and she served on the Board of Trustees of the Oklahoma City Foundation for Architecture. In 2017, she published "Mid-Century Architecture in Oklahoma." A talented photographer, author, and architectural historian, her efforts have become valued and appreciated throughout Oklahoma. On Nov. 5, 2019, she was honored by the Oklahoma City Council when they named that day as "Lynne Rostochil Historic Preservation Day," and issued a proclamation outlining her many accomplishments. To her family, Lynne was a loving and devoted wife, a no-nonsense mother who gave her sons room to soar and explore, a caring and involved aunt, a kind support to her mom and sister, and a beloved friend to all. The family would also like to thank her doctors, Dr. Bova, Dr. Moxley and Dr. Suthers for their kindness and enduring efforts.
Lynne was preceded in death by her father, William D. Rostochil; stepfather, Lonnie Hart; one brother and two sisters. She is survived by her husband, Chuck Hodges; sons, Jack and Will Hodges; mother, Susan Hart; sister, Jennifer Rostochil; three nieces, three nephews, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, Lynne personally requested that donations be made to Tenaciously Teal, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing support to cancer fighters and their families throughout cancer treatment (www.tteal.org).
A gathering of friends and family to celebrate Lynne's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Quail Creek Golf and Country Club.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 10, 2019