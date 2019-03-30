Debra Lee "Debbie"

Debra Lee "Debbie" Ansohn, of Moore, OK, passed away March 28, 2019, at the age of 64. She was born on Nov. 24, 1954, in Eastland, TX to Jack Wesley & Joyce A. (Urban) Horn. Debbie enjoyed cooking. She loved to tell stories, reading books and was currently writing a book with her daughter, Leah. Debbie loved children and her nickname was "Gam." Her most shining moments were spent with her grandchildren going to the zoo, museums and movies. Debbie is survived by her husband, Richard; four sons, Wes Camp & wife Tiffanie, Richard Ansohn & wife Rebecca, Mathew Ansohn, and Daniel Ansohn; two daughters, Rita Brannon & husband David and Leah Hines & husband Bruce; nine grandchildren, Tristen Camp, Sage Camp, Destine Price, Jessica Van Fleet, Steven Van Fleet, Austin Van Fleet, Victoria Brannon, Christian Camp, and Hannah Hines; 10 great-grandchildren; parents, Jack & Joyce Horn; brother, David Horn & wife Gaylen; and sister, Diana Horn. Funeral Services for Debbie will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at God of No Limits Church, located at 7200 S. Walker Ave. in Oklahoma City. Services are under the direction of the John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel, Moore, OK.