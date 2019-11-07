|
Debra Johnson CHOCTAW, OK
Campbell
Dec. 31, 1975 - Nov. 2, 2019
On Saturday, November 2, 2019, Debra Lyn Campbell. loving mother of son, Carter James Campbell, left this earth to join our heavenly father.
Debbie was born on December 31st, 1975 in Midwest City, OK to James and Ruth Johnson. She received her Associate's Degree from Rose State College and practiced dental assisting for several years. She became a Realtor in 2005 and practiced with Berkshire Hathaway in Midwest City. She was also employed at Dental Arts Center. Debbie has one son, Carter, the love of her life. Her passion was attending Carter's basketball and baseball games, contributing to her communities and enjoying a large loving family.
Debbie is survived by her son, Carter, parents, James and Ruth Johnson, brother, Don, sisters, Jamie and Susan, many nieces and nephews and longtime beloved boy-friend, David Green and children.
A celebration of her life will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Midwest City, 705 E. Rickenbacker in Midwest City at 1 o'clock pm followed by graveside service at Arlington Memory Gardens. Website:
www.bffuneralhome.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 7, 2019