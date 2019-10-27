|
DeDe Maxwell OKLAHOMA CITY
May 3, 1948 - Oct. 23, 2019
DeDe Maxwell (Daryl Denice Dodson) was born May 3, 1948, in Oklahoma City. Her parents were Naomi & William M. Dodson. Her siblings include JoAnn Kessel, of Oklahoma City; and Dr. Tom Dodson, of Tulsa. During her early childhood, the Dodson family lived in Muskogee. The adorable little girl had thick, dark, beautiful hair, indicative of her Choctaw heritage. As a child, one of DeDe's favorite pastimes was scooting down the stairs and making up stories for her invisible friend. After moving to Oklahoma City, DeDe attended Nichols Hills Elementary School and enjoyed writing children's books. Unknown to her, she also met her future husband. She attended Harding High School, and wrote a play for drama class and performed the leading role. DeDe attended the University of Oklahoma majoring in education. She was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority and an OU Yearbook Beauty. She worked for the Department of Human Services after graduation. Later, she worked in the marketing department of Integris Baptist Hospital for over 30 years. DeDe remet Kent Maxwell on a blind date. They were married in 1973 in Acapulco, Mexico. Through the years, they traveled frequently to participate in open wheel formula car racing as a car owner. Their favorite place was their family cabin in Chipita Park, CO. DeDe was a dedicated member of the Northside YMCA, and was an avid fan of the aerobics classes. She lit up a room with her smile and people enjoyed being with her. She had a gift for writing touching cards and letters. Her beauty, her love and her words touched and inspired all of us. She will be deeply missed. She is survived by her husband, Kent Maxwell; sister, JoAnn Kessel; brother, Dr. Tom Dodson; nephews, Brennan and Ryan Dodson, and their families. A Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Nichols Hills United Methodist Church, 1212 Bedford Drive, Nichols Hills, OK 73118. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a .
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 27, 2019