OKLAHOMA CITY
Dee & Beth Ann Sadler
A.D. "Dee" Sadler, Jr. was born in Grandfield, OK on Dec. 15, 1928, to A.D. Sadler, Sr. & Alberta Sadler. The family later moved to OKC, where Dee attended both Taft and Harding Jr. High Schools and established many lifelong friends. He graduated from Classen High School in 1947, attended OU, and was member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. While at OU, he met the love of his life, Beth Ann Pound (affectionately called "Mike") from Ardmore, OK, and they were married in Ardmore on Feb. 23, 1951. After a short stint in Roswell, NM while Dee was serving in the Air Force during the Korean War, Dee & Mike returned to Oklahoma and raised their family of four children, Stan, Greg, Michael, and Shannon, residing since 1961 in OKC. Dee worked in national sales for WKY Radio, eventually becoming the general manager, and later worked in sales for Macklanburg-Duncan of OKC. Mike was a speech therapist in the OKC Public Schools. Dee & Mike were a very loving and inseparable couple and adored by their family and friends. They were great role models for their children and always willing to lend a hand to others. They enjoyed entertaining, travel, local events and fundraisers, their Friday Night Group and The Culture Club. Dee passed away on Nov. 1, 2018, and Beth Ann passed away on Sept. 7, 2019. The family extends its sincerest thanks to the many friends and families who provided so much love and support to Dee & Mike in their final years and special thanks to Mercy Hospice and Ms. Tamisha Hill. They were members of All Souls' Episcopal Church of OKC, where a celebration of their lives will be held Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: All Souls' Episcopal Church, 6400 N. Pennsylvania Ave., OKC, OK 73116, or the .
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 15, 2019