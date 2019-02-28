Home

Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary South Colonial Chapel
6934 South Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
(405) 634-1439
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Shartel Church of God
11600 S. Western
Oklahoma City, OK
Delano D. Cannaday
Aug. 21, 1937 - Feb. 25, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Delano passed away on Mon., Feb. 25, 2019, following a brief illness. Born in Ada, OK Aug. 21, 1937, he went to Stillwater HS, & then served his country in the U.S.M.C. Delano retired as a Rig Superintendent following a long career in the oil-field in numerous locations domestic & abroad. He is survived by his wife Chris, daughters & their spouses, 11 grand-children, 16 great grand-children, & many loved family members. Visitation will be 4-8 PM this evening with the family present from 6-8 PM to greet friends at Vondel L. Smith Mortuary 6934 S. Western, OKC 73139. Services to honor & celebrate his life will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 1 PM at Shartel Church of God, 11600 S. Western, OKC 73170. Visit vondelsmith-mortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 28, 2019
