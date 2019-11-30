Home

Delfin K Feather
Nov 1, 1947 - Nov. 19, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Delfin passed away at home following a short battle with cancer. Delfin loved spending time with family. She is survived by brothers, Peter Asuncion, of Las Vegas, NV; and Pedro Asuncion, of Hawaii; sisters, Katy Yap, of Hawaii; Debra Snell, of Hawaii; and Eliza Kenau, of San Diego, CA; her children, William Feather, of OKC; Sheryll Feather Boyd & her husband Don, of OKC; and Robert Feather, of Reno, NV; grandchildren, Shawna Killmer & Kenneth Gray, of OKC; and Casey Feather, of Lawton, OK; great-grandchildren, Landon Taylor and Makenna Gray; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 30, 2019
