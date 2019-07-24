Resources More Obituaries for Della Blough Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Della Marie Howell Blough

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Della Marie Blough

March 3, 1959 - July 21, 2019



EDMOND

Della Marie Howell Blough was born on March 3, 1959, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to James Wilson and Della Howell. She was the youngest of five children. Della spent most of her grade school years in Oklahoma City. When she was around 12 years old, she moved to Searcy, Arkansas, where she later attended Harding Academy, graduating in 1977. She attended Harding University for two years and then returned to Oklahoma City. It was then that she met her future husband, Joseph Arden Blough, at Quail Springs Church of Christ. Joseph inevitably fell head over heels in love and they were married on May 1, 1982. In addition to marrying the love of her life, in 1982 she also combined her compassionate heart with her sharp mind and began Nursing School at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. It was during her last semester that Della lost her best friend and mother, Della Cates Howell. Though this time was among the most difficult in her life, she completed nursing school and became a nurse in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit caring for newborn children. To those who know her, it will be no surprise that she went far beyond just caring for her tiny patients. She catalogued their lives through pictures, locks of hair, handprints, and footprints. Grieving parents often returned to the hospital months later asking for pictures of their baby and were overjoyed to receive a whole file of mementos in return. It wouldn't be long until Della would have children of her own to fill with love. That day came in 1985 when Della and Joseph brought home their precious newborn daughter, Christyna. Until that time the family lived in Norman, after Christyna was born they moved to Edmond, Oklahoma. Within a few years, they had two more children, Kathleena, and Matthew. From the moment they were conceived, she was fiercely devoted to her kids. Della's love for her children showed in numerous ways, from teaching her daughter Christyna to read, to letting Kathleena sleep in her lap the night before the bar exam, to homeschooling Matt his third-grade year because of a cruel teacher. Despite all she gave of herself to her children, she kept working as a nurse and her father, Jimmy, cared for the kids while she worked. Until he passed away on May 1, 1999, Della and her family were the center of his universe. Della's love spread far beyond her family. Everyone from her closest friends to the checkout clerk at a grocery store saw her inner light. Her kindness and genuine interest in other people shone through her everyday life. Joseph and her children often had to pry her away from a conversation with a complete stranger. But these people were never strangers to Della because no one was a stranger to her. Even as her illness made it more difficult to leave the house, everyone who cared for her was immediately impressed by her humor, playfulness, and compassion. The love she demonstrated throughout her life for her family, friends, and strangers is a direct reflection of her love for Jesus. Following closely in the steps of her mother, Della sought God's direction and comfort daily. Her faith, love, kindness, and playfulness will forever be remembered and will live on through her family. Her husband, Dr. Joseph Arden Blough; three children, Christyna Kathleena Blough (spouse Dustin Finch), Kathleena Marie Kruck (spouse Jeffrey Logan Kruck), Matthew Wilson Blough; and her two brothers, Joe and Jerry Stettheimer, celebrate her life with us today. Her beloved sister JoAnn Owens passed away in January 2010. Visitation will be held at Matthews Funeral Home on Thursday, July 25th, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Oklahoma City First Church of the Nazarene with interment to follow. Published in The Oklahoman on July 24, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.