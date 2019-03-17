Delmer Wayne Porter

July 3, 1948 - March 13, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Del went to be with our Lord and Savior on March 13, 2019, at the age of 70. He was born in Chandler, OK to Elmer & Dorsalee Porter. He graduated from Guthrie High School. After high school, Del proudly served in the U.S. Army as a drill sergeant until 1969. Del graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in political science and from The University of Oklahoma Law School with a Juris Doctor. In 1974, he married the love of his life, Doreen, and together, they began a loving journey that lasted over 45 years. Del enjoyed playing cards, watching his kids play sports, and his favorite activity was watching and being with his grandkids. Del was known as being kind and caring to everyone he encountered. His love for people was evident in his personal and professional life. He was a former Assistant DA and ran a successful law practice for 40 years, but considered his family to be his biggest accomplishment and that of which he was most proud. Del was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Dorsalee Porter; sister, Judy Barker; nephew, Micheal Don Key; and nieces, Rachel Hudson and Marissa Dunagan. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Doreen Porter; son, Dennis and wife Mindi Porter and their five children, Montana, Denver, London, Aspen, and Charlotte; son, Darren and wife Chantelle and their children, Erica and Noah; sisters, Gloria Martin, Glenda and Randy Church, Susan and Joseph Allen, and Shelia and David Waymire; along with numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and his in-laws. Viewing will be held at 12-8 p.m. today at Vondel Smith Mortuary South Lakes with the family greeting friends 2-6 p.m. Services to celebrate his life will be held 2 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at the St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 2727 SW 119th St., OKC, with burial following at Heritage Burial Park at South Lakes. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Southern Hills United Methodist Church or St. Andrew's Community United Methodist Church. Friends may leave their condolences at: vondelsmithmortuary.com Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 17, 2019