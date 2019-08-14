|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Delores M. Mitchell
October 13, 1929 - August 6, 2019
Delores Marie (Crosthwait) Mitchell was born October 13, 1929 in Oklahoma City to Eli Joe and Ammie (Viar) Crosthwait and returned to her Lord and Savior on August 6, 2019. Her father died when she was seven years old and she and her older brother Joe were raised by their mother through the days of The Depression and World War II. Delores graduated from Capitol Hill High School in 1948 and received her degree in Business Administration from Oklahoma A&M College in 1952. She forever remained an OSU fan. In 1961, she married Kenneth E. Mitchell and they enjoyed 53 years of marriage until Ken's death in 2014. She began her career at Veterans' Hospital in Oklahoma City and remained there for over 45 years serving as a Support Clerk receiving numerous awards for her service throughout the years. Delores and Ken travelled extensively as he served in leadership positions with Lions International and the Navy as well as Delores' involvement in American Business Women Association and National Association of Retired Federal Employees. Central to Delores' life was her relationship to her family and to her faith. She was a lifelong member of Southminster Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir for 69 years! Music was a vibrant part of Ken and Delores' life. Even as she endured the hardship of deteriorating health, with nary a complaint, she could sing in almost perfect pitch countless hymns and rarely forgot the lyrics. Delores was the kindest soul one could ever hope to know. She never spoke ill of anyone or treated anyone with anything but kindness. Delores was predeceased by her parents, her brother M. Joe Crosthwait, M.D., niece Mary Jane (Crosthwait) Watson and sister-in-law, Lee Crosthwait. She is survived by her nephew, M. Joe Crosthwait, Jr. (Sherry), great nephew Jeffrey Hendren and children Caleb, Brooklynne, Logan, Lauren and Jordan, great niece Jana Reeves (Lee) and their son Drew. Her surviving Mitchell family includes Richard (Ellen) Mitchell, Jann (Mike) Meredith (Brian) Porbeck, Mitchell & Miracle Mark Webb, John Boggess, Jim Boggess, Jeff (Sarah) Boggess, Jenny (Mike) Herman, Carol (David) Griffin, Susan Vernon, Leslie (David) Minick and Steven (Lisa) Mitchell. The family is extremely grateful to the staff at Village on the Park and more recently Sommerset Neighborhood for their loving care of Delores. While there are many who deserve our gratitude, special recognition should be given to her niece, Jann Webb, for her constant and loving attention to the care and well-being of Delores along with faithful caregivers, Shannon, Alexus and Phyliss. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM on Friday, August 16, at Sunny Lane Funeral Home. Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 17, in the Chapel at Sunny Lane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Delores Mitchell to: Reformed Theological Seminary, 5422 Clinton Blvd., Jackson, Mississippi 39209 or a . And take this occasion to model Delores' 'kindness to others".
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 14, 2019