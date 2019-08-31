|
|
Denise "Dee" M. OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA
Dixon-Riley
43 years old passed away at her home on Friday 8/23/2019. She spoke two languages, and obtained a degree in Pharmacol-ogy Tech from Heri-tage College. Shining in any environ-ment, she was an amazing mom who wore her heart on her sleeve. Survived by her mom, Karen Wiley; fiancé, Mark Evans; three children: Dominick Simonson, Cassie Dixon, and Emily Dixon; one sister, Jenny Wiley; three brothers, Jonathan Wiley, David Wiley, and Stephen Ravenscroft; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by husband James Dixon; father Melvin E. Wiley; husband Brian Riley; son William Dixon; and sister Regina Ravenscroft. She will be greatly missed and was described as loyal, fierce, strong, caring, daring, fashionable, brave and determined. Closed memorial to be held 9/1/2019.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 31, 2019