Denna Fo Fyffe

Nov. 21, 1925 - March 7, 2019



MIDWEST CITY

Denna Fo Fyffe, age 93, of Midwest City, OK, passed a way Thursday, March 7, 2019, at home. Denna Fo, known by her many friends as Dennie, was born November 21, 1925 in Oklahoma City to Dennis and Thelma Terrel. She went to college at The University of Oklahoma and UCLA. Dennie spent much of her life traveling with her husband Major Billy Lee Fyffe who was stationed in Tokyo, Japan, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Austin, Texas, Munich, Germany, Colorado Springs, Colorado & Molesworth , England. During her time in Midwest City, Dennie loved staying busy by visiting friends, having friends over for coffee and donating her time as a councilor to help the youth at the local Juvenile Detention Center and CASA for children. She loved meeting with her high school friends for "Birthday Month" over the years and always talked about all the nice people in her Red Hats Club, Antiques Club an the Officer's Wives Club.

She is survived by son, Jack B. Fyffe of Colleyville, Texas, daughter, Carol A. Dowell of Blaine, Washington, and son, Christopher L. Fyffe of Flower Mound, Texas; seven grandchildren, Jaxon Fyffe, Sarah Phillips, David Dowell, Colin Dowell, Sean Dowell, Cameron Fyffe and Connor Fyffe; and three great grandchildren, Ryan Stewart, Louisa Dowell and Padraic Dowell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Thelma Terrel and her husband of 73 years, Major Billy Lee Fyffe.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Barnes-Friederich in Midwest City, Oklahoma, where the family will receive friends beginning at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 15th.

The service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16th . In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations be made on Dennie's behalf to the . Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary