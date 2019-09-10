Home

1963 - 2019
Dennis Lee Darnell
September 5, 1963 - August 20, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Dennis left this Earth to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven. He was recently Baptized, saved and was actively seeking a relationship with the Lord. He had a heart after Jesus and was kind and loving to everyone. He never met a stranger and always made new friends. Dennis was born on September 5, 1963 in Berrien County, Michigan and is survived by his mother, Linda Vain and step-father John Vain both of Charlotte, NC; brothers, Kenneth Darnell, David Darnell and wife Keisha all of Oklahoma City, OK; daughter, Jessica Etheridge and husband Johnny Etheridge III of Amarillo, TX; sons, Dallas and Kansas McCracken both of Amarillo, TX; and grandchildren, Jaxon, Journey and Jersey Etheridge. Dennis loved his family, fishing and hunting and of course his momma's home cooking! Services were held Saturday September 7, 2019 at Overholser Lake, Oklahoma City, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 10, 2019
